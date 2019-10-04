Pune Congress chief Bagwe aims to win former stronghold back after 10 years

Pune, a former Congress stronghold that has yielded political ground to BJP in the last five years, is set to witness some direct fights between the two parties in the assembly elections. One of these will take place in the Pune Cantonment seat, where city Congress chief and former MLA Ramesh Bagwe will take on BJP leader and PMC Standing Committee chief Sunil Kamble, brother of sitting MLA Dilip Kamble.

Dilip Kamble had defeated Bagwe in the 2014 assembly elections by 14,955 votes in the constituency reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

On Thursday, Sunil Kamble, a five-time BJP corporator, took out a huge rally before filing his nomination for the seat. Meanwhile, many Congress party leaders — Abhay Chhajed, Arvind Shinde, Mohan Joshi and Vinod Mathurawala, among others — turned up to support Bagwe, who also filed his nomination on Thursday.

From 1999 to 2014, voters of Pune Cantonment elected a Congress candidate. The last Congress leader to win from the constituency was Bagwe, a former minister of state for home who won the 2009 assembly elections by defeating Sadanand Shetty of Shiv Sena by a margin of 37,325 votes.

Bagwe’s defeat in the 2014 polls from a traditionally Congress-NCP stronghold was attributed to the Modi wave. among other factors. “There is no Modi wave this time and people are unhappy. There has been only sloganeering… but no real development in the cantonment…,” alleged Bagwe.

He has promised to work towards slum rehabilitation projects in the area while Kamble has said he will take steps such as obtaining permissions for repairing old structures in the cantonment and resolving traffic congestion. The BJP leader has vowed to make the cantonment a slum-free one and expressed confidence that he will win by over 50,000 votes.

The constituency includes both sprawling slums, at Lohiyanagar, Ganj Peth and other areas, as well as a cluster of high-end societies in the cantonment areas.

But lack of infrastructural development has plagued this constituency for a long time. Parts of Pune Cantonment were among the areas worst hit in the recent flash floods, which highlighted the issue of clogged rivers and nullahs.

Shyam Sahani, a resident of M G Road, Camp, said the lack of parking space was also a major issue.”…Lack of cleanliness is another major issue…,” he said.

Environmentalist and lawyer Netraprakash Bhog, who has lived in Camp area for over 70 years, said the current infrastructure was insufficient to take on the pressure of the many multi-storeyed buildings being constructed. Encroachment was also a major problem, said Bhog.

According to Vinod Mathurawala, an elected member of the Pune Cantonment Board, Congress leaders have to be a united force to win the seat back. While Bagwe is banking on votes from the Matang community and minority communities, both Congress and BJP leaders will also have to deal with competition from parties like Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which has fielded former corporator Laxman Arde, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate Hina Shafique Momin and AAP candidate Khembraj Sonawane.