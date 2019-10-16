Pune: Cong, NCP slam BJP for ‘last-minute poaching’ of rival party leaders

WITH THE BJP continuing to induct leaders of other political parties ahead of the Assembly election on October 21, the city units of the Congress and NCP on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP for “its inability to seek votes on performance and resorting to last-minute poaching and adopting unfair means” to get votes.

“It is clear that the BJP is not confident of getting votes. They have nothing to highlight about their performance. The polling day is a few days away but they are still inducting leaders of rival parties,” said NCP leader Vandana Chavan, pointing out former legislator Bapu Pathare, who quit the party and joined the BJP on Monday night.

“Pathare took part in the election campaign with NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Monday and in the night he joined the BJP. It is impossible that this was a sudden decision. It is the BJP that is scared of losing the Vadgaonsheri seat due to the good response to NCP candidate Sunil Tingre; this is why they have tried getting Pathare into their party,” she said.

Chavan said the BJP was not leaving out any unfair means to ensure that their candidates get votes. “The BJP has managed to induct the NCP leader but the party workers continue to be loyal to the party,” she said.

Congress leader Mohan Joshi also criticised the BJP for inducting party workers to weaken the Opposition. Former deputy mayor Mukari Algude and former corporator Sadanand Shetty recently joined the BJP. “The strategy adopted by the BJP to weaken the Opposition speaks for itself. It means that they have failed in their performance and are unable to get public support,” he said.

In Khadakwasla Assembly seat, the BJP managed to get NCP leader Jalinder Kamthe and few others into the party.