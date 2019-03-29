Pune: Campaign urges people to ‘vote for strong government’

(Written by Rashi Bhattacharyya)

Some residents of Pune have started a campaign called ‘Vote for strong government’ to urge people to vote for strong leaders who can take quick decisions. The campaigners are holding awareness drives and distributing pamphlets across Pune to encourage people to exercise their voting right.

Yashwant Gharpure, a city resident who leads the campaign, favours strong leaders as opposed to alliance-based governments, which he calls “disastrous”. Follow more election news here.

Vilas Rabde, another resident who is part of the campaign, said, “Apart from ensuring that citizens vote, we also want to make sure that they choose leaders they actually believe in. We have pamphlets in circulation that say ‘Vote for strong government and protect nation’. We have at least 20 volunteer groups who are organising awareness drives in different parts of Pune. We are using social media to explain to people the importance of voting.”

According to Rabde, the biggest problem on Election Day is that many people see it as a holiday and go on picnics instead of voting. If all the eligible voters actually vote, the possibility of malpractices can reduce, he said.

The campaign is focusing on people who have just gained voting rights as well as those who have ceased to exercise their right over the years.