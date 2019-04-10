Pune: Cadre should be alert, EVMs must be protected, says Congress leader

Toggle Menu
He said the BJP had failed to fulfil any of the assurances that they gave to the voters during the previous elections, adding that there was no credibility as voters were disappointed with the performance of the BJP.

Harshvardhan Patil said, “There was a need for the party cadre to be alert with regard to protecting the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and those handling it,

Senior Congress leader Harshvardhan Patil on Tuesday said his party was confident of winning the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats, but there was a need for the party cadre to be alert with regard to protecting the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and those handling it, considering the present public mood against the ruling BJP government.

“The mood of voters is against the ruling BJP. Thus, there is a concern about how safe the EVMs are. The party cadre have to be alert. They have to keep a close watch on the EVMs from now till the date of counting,” Patil told mediapersons at Congress Bhavan.

Patil said the state was reeling from a severe drought, but the state government had failed to provide water to people and fodder for cattle.

There was unrest among all classes in society, he said, adding that this will go against the ruling BJP and the Congress will win more seats than the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the state. The Congress leader said the people will not forget the tension created in society in the last one year.

