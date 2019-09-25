Pune: Bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha seat on Oct 21

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced that bypoll to the Satara Lok Sabha seat will be held on October 21 along with the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

On Saturday, when the EC had announced the election schedule for Assembly polls, it had skipped Satara bypoll, citing no reason. The decision to hold the bypoll was taken after the Bombay High Court decided on an election petition on Satara Lok Sabha election. The order reached the EC on Monday.

The Satara seat was held by Udayanraje Bhosale, who had recently quit the NCP to join BJP. Soon after the EC announced the schedule for the state polls but not the bypoll last Saturday, Bhosale had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As the Satara seat is with the Shiv Sena as per its reported seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP, Keshav Upadhaye, BJP spokesperson, said the matter is being discussed between the two allies.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “It will be sorted out… let’s see what we get in return in lieu of the Satara seat.”

Meanwhile, NCP is likely to field Srinivas Patil, a former MP, from the seat. Party leaders said they are also looking at the option of fielding Patil’s son.

Bhosale, while speaking about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, said, “If Sharad Pawar contests from Satara, I will not.” He then joked, “The only condition is Pawar saheb should lend his Delhi bungalow and his vehicle to me…”

“Yesterday (Pawar) I respected him, even today I respect and in future, too, I will respect him… He is a like a father figure to me,” he added.