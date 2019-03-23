BJP pits Kanchan Kul against NCPs Supriya Sule in Baramati

BJP has pitted Kanchan Kul, wife of sitting legislator Rahul Kul, against sitting NCP MP Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in the Baramati parliamentary seat.

Rahul Kul is a legislator from Daund assembly seat elected in 2014 on party ticket by Rashtriya Samaj Paksha of Mahadeo Jankar. Jankar had given a tough fight to Sule in 2014 and lost with less than one lakh in the home constituency of Pawar family. He had contested as an alliance candidate led by BJP-Shiv Sena. Click for more election news

Kanchan Kul featured in the third list of candidates for Lok Sabha released by BJP. “We are prepared to contest the Baramati seat and confident of winning it,” said her husband Rahul Kul.

Kul’s candidature comes after the party’s efforts to identify a formidable candidate against Sule in Baramati. The BJP had clarified that its alliance would put up a candidate who would contest on BJP symbol as against the previous election which was fought on RSP symbol. The RSP had insisted that it should be allowed to contest the seat on its own symbol.

Kul was preferred over others citing that she was a local with a maternal home in Baramati tehsil and married to Kul family of Daund tehsil. Both Baramati and Daund fall under the Baramati parliamentary seat.

Her husband was associated with NCP before switching over to RSP. Her mother-in-law Ranjana Kul was an NCP legislator from Daund.