Pune: BJP leader says will contest Pimpri seat as Independent

BJP leader Amit Gorkhe has decided to contest as an Independent from the Pimpri seat for the upcoming Assembly elections, even though, as per the seat-sharing agreement between BJP and Shiv Sena, the seat is being contested by a Sena leader.

Gorkhe, who heads the state government’s Annabhau Sathe Development Board, said he will file his nomination on Thursday. His mother, Anuradha Gorkhe, is a BJP corporator.

“I will file my nomination papers as an Independent tomorrow morning,” said Gorkhe, who runs an array of educational institutes in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He said he has also planned a rally of his supporters as a show of strength.

In the 2014 elections, the Sena’s Gautam Chabukswar had won the Pimpri seat by defeating sitting MLA Anna Bansode. This time, too, the Sena has nominated Chabukswar.

Gorkhe said he has been working for the past five years in the Pimpri Assembly segment. “Since the seat has gone to Shiv Sena, I have no other option but to contest as an Independent. I am sure the voters know my work over the last few years, and this will help me emerge victorious,” he said.

Pimpri is likely to witness a tough contest, as a number of rebels are eyeing the seat. RPI(A) corporator Chandrakanta Kamble, a corporator for 20 years, is planning to contest from the seat. Sources close to BJP corporator Seema Savale also said she might file her nomination papers at the last minute. Savale has contended that she has been working consistently in the constituency, and therefore, the seat should have gone to the BJP.

NCP sources said the party will announce the names of candidates for the Pimpri, Chinchwad and Bhosari seats soon.