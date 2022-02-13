Channi failed to protect PM, how can he secure Punjab: Amit Shah

Addressing his first rally in Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls slated for February 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi and questioned his capabilities. “How can a CM who failed to protect the country’s PM secure the entire state,” he asked.

The Union Minister was referring to the security breach last month which left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stranded on a flyover in Ferozepur for around 20 minutes. A five-member panel led by retired Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra is finalising its report on the incident which took place on January 5, prompting Modi to cut short his trip to the state.

Speaking at a rally in Ludhiana’s Daresi Ground on Sunday, Shah said religious conversions were a major issue plaguing the state. “Religious conversions of Sikhs and Hindus is a major issue in Punjab. The Congress government led by Charanjit Channi or AAP can’t stop these conversions. There is only one party that can stop such conversions – the BJP.”

Targeting the Congress, he further said that none can forget the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. “It still brings tears to the eyes. Channi should explain this sin committed by the Congress,” the BJP leader asserted.

Terming Punjab the “jigar” of the country, Shah said it was the effort of the farmers from the state which made the country self-reliant in food grain production. He added that Punjab has always given its sons for the country, right from the days of the freedom struggle till now.

He also criticised AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “After drowning the entire country in Delhi, how can Kejriwal stop drugs in Punjab,” the Union Minister asked.

Shah said that the people of Punjab have already given multiple chances to the SAD and Congress, and now they should give a chance to the BJP if they want the place to be in safe hands and to uproot the drug and other mafias in the state.