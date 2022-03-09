Provorim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Provorim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Provorim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by IND candidate Rohan Khaunte. The Provorim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

provorim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rohan Khaunte IND 0 Others 42 Rs 9,34,03,413 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,35,29,479 ~ 1 Crore+ Guruprasad R. Pawaskar BJP 0 Others 43 Rs 5,77,89,669 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 62,41,777 ~ 62 Lacs+ Rajesh T. Valvaikar AAP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 42,07,646 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 8,47,237 ~ 8 Lacs+ Rajesh Vishnu Sinai Amonkar Alias Rajesh Amonkar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Graduate 46 Rs 5,44,07,661 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 59,50,650 ~ 59 Lacs+ Raju Dsouza Samajwadi Janata Party (ChandraShekhar) 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 1,06,56,600 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 47,50,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ Wilbur Fredrick Ticlo IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 3,11,25,128 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 84,40,125 ~ 84 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

