Protecting EVMs from Maoist threat, Odisha poll officials hike 15 km through forests, hills

In Odisha’s remote, Maoist violence-affected Malkangiri district, some election officials are being hailed as “Newton”, name of the character played by actor Rajkummar Rao in 2017 film of the same title. Rao’s character, Nutan, often pronounced as “Newton” in the film, was shown conducting elections under challenging circumstances in a Maoist-dominated region of Chhattisgarh.

In Odisha, 36 poll officials did just that in an effort to protect electronic voting machines (EVMs) from being captured by Maoists after first-phase polling.

After polling closed on Thursday, these officials, accompanied by Odisha Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel, trekked 15 km over two days in remotest parts of Malkangiri district to reach the district headquarters, in Malkangiri town. They safely delivered the EVMs on Friday evening, officials informed on Saturday.

Malkangiri, which falls under Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency, includes two of seven underlying Assembly constituencies — Malkangiri and Chitrakonda. All three constituencies are affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

According to Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena, there were intelligence inputs received around 4 pm Thursday, just before polling wound up, about a potential ambush by the Maoists. The police and SOG had to make a quick decision. Meena said: “Election officials had been transported to the booths in government vehicles. But the roads were challenging, and they could only proceed at 20 km per hour (in cars). Had they returned in vehicles, they would have been easy targets.”

Airlifting them with a helicopter was also ruled out. “Since it was already getting dark, we realised that a chopper cannot be pressed into service,” the SP said.

The security personnel then decided to start walking in the direction of the district headquarters, Meena said.

Early on Thursday, the polling officials and SOG personnel reached their respective stations at 3 am and set up the booths. Despite the threat of Maoist attacks, the day passed off without incident.

Arun Mandal, presiding officer of booth number 77, at Mudulipada Government School in Chitrakonda Assembly segment,was a little “disappointed” to see 42 votes being cast out of 478 eligible voters in his booth, “but polling was nearly 68 per cent in other booths”. His booth serviced Patraput gram panchayat, 18 km away.

Polls over, SP Meena said, the officials used a different way to get back to Malkangiri town. “The advantage with walking was that they could use any number of routes, generate little noise, and quickly get into a defensive posture, if necessary,” he said.

The trek – from Mudulipada tehsil to Khairiput tehsil – involved climbing and descending eight hills of Bonda Ghati, through narrow and treacherous paths at a height of 1,000 feet. The men walked silently in a single file, their steps often the only sound through the silence in the wilderness.

“We carried the cases in which EVMs were kept on our back. Sometimes the SOG personnel shared the burden,” said Sunil Sabat, a polling officer.

The group of around 70 walked 8 km until about 7 pm on Thursday – the sun had set, and they made a camp. The security personnel shared their dry food with the polling officials. As rain lashed the area at night, the forces took out waterproof items from their backpacks and shared them with the polling officers.

“Throughout the journey, the SOG personnel kept encouraging us to walk a little more. At night, they formed a protective cordon around us and kept awake, although, frankly, we could not sleep much. The rain, the wind, the darkness, the fear – they all kept us awake,” Mandal said.