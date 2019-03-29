Prosecution and defence have come “together”: Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh Friday said prosecution and defence have come “together” and this has led to people charged with terror acts getting let-off in court now. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also said he stands by his usage of the term “Sanghi terrorism” and denied using the phrase “Hindu terrorism” to describe terror acts of right-wing outfits.

“As the prosecution and defence are together, those who had been caught (in connection with terror acts) are walking free now,” Singh, the Congress candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, told reporters here.

The Congress veteran did not elaborate but he was apparently referring to the March 20 acquittal of right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand and three others in the 2007 Samjhauta Express bomb blast case by a special NIA court.

“I have only said Sanghi terrorism. This I say today as well,” he said when asked that the BJP was accusing him of using “Hindu terrorism” neologism. “Show me the clip (to prove using the term Hindu terrorism). I have never ever said Hindu terrorism,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

His statement came after National Investigation Agency (NIA) special judge Jagdeep Singh, who acquitted Aseemanand and the other accused, said he was deeply pained and anguished that the “dastardly act of violence remained unpunished for want of credible and admissible evidence”.

The court’s observation is part of the 160-page judgement that was made public Thursday.