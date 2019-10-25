Promises development: Sunil Shelke wins in Maval, ends BJP streak

Ending the BJP’s five-term winning streak, the NCP’s Sunil Shelke won against ruling party minister Bala Bhegde in Maval Assembly constituency. Shelke secured 1,67,548 votes while Bhegde received 73,677 votes.

Advertising

Shelke, who contested the Assembly election for the first time, was earlier a BJP councillor in Talegaon Municipal Council. NCP sources said party leader Ajit Pawar was the one to rope in Shelkhe and field him from Maval. Shelke’s addition had changed the mood in the NCP’s rank and file, they added.

Shelke had earlier sought a ticket from the BJP, but was denied the nomination, said sources. The BJP favoured its two-time MLA Bala Bhegade, who also received the portfolio of a state minister about three months ago. Bhegade’s proximity to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis helped his cause, claimed BJP sources.

The NCP’s strategy of roping in Shelke was compared to the 1995 election in which the BJP had recruited Congress leader Rooplekha Dhore and fielded her from Maval. Dhore’s win was the start of the party’s five-term streak — Dhore won in 1995, Digambar Bhegde in 1999 and 2004 and Bala Bhegade in 2009 and 2014. Before 1995, the Maval seat was a stronghold of the Congress. From 1962 to 1990, except for once, Congress candidates won from the seat. In 1972, Jansangh candidate Krishnarao Bhegade had won. Advocate Madan Bafna, who also won twice from the Maval seat, had become a state minister in the Congress government.

Shelke said he will work to provide jobs to youths, set up good roads and develop Maval. “Maval will see new development coming its way as well as good quality roads,” he said.