Producers of Modi biopic to move SC against poll panel order

THE MAKERS of ‘PM Narendra Modi’, the biopic starring Vivek Oberoi, are set to approach the Supreme Court on Friday against the Election Commission’s order deferring their film’s release.

Hitesh Jain, lawyer for the four producers of the biopic, told The Indian Express on Thursday that the filmmakers will file a writ in the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution stating that the Commission’s order is a violation of their freedom of speech and expression and freedom to carry on business.

“A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has already held that although the EC has plenary power under Article 324 of the Constitution, these powers have their limitations. When Parliament or any state legislature has already made a valid law then the EC should act in conformity with that law and it cannot transgress it. As far as film release goes, CBFC is the appropriate authority to take decisions under law,” Jain said.

On Wednesday, the poll panel invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to impose a ban on public screening of “any biopic material in the nature of biography/ hagiography” which could serve the interest of a political party or candidate, while the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

This, subsequently, led to stalling of the release of the biopic and also stopped the screening of two more biopics – ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’ on TDP founder N T Rama Rao and ‘Udyama Simham’ on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s struggle for the separate state of Telangana. The biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to release on Aprill 11. The EC order came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the release of PM Narendra Modi, and left it to the EC to decide “whether the film will tilt the electoral balance in favour of any political party”.

The Commission noted in its order that political content like biopics pose a “serious threat to the level playing field as it may create an impression of truthfulness of such content being shown through television/ cinema/ Internet-based entertainment programmes/ social media”.

“And therefore, it is in the larger interest of ensuring the level playing field and conduct of free and fair elections that such political content ought to be regulated during the election period to prevent violation of Model Code of Conduct,” it said.