In final push, Priyanka seeks to make a point with her Varanasi address: Kabir mutt

FOR THE final lap of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is spearheading the party’s campaign in the state, has moved into Varanasi’s Kabir Chaura Mutt. The choice of her stay till the end of campaigning on March 5 is significant, given Vadra’s pitch that voters should rise above caste and religion to exercise their franchise, and given Varanasi’s centrality to the BJP’s Hindutva project.

For the final push before the polls, among those also camping in Varanasi from Thursday till March 5 is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is staying at a Railway guesthouse in what is his Lok Sabha constituency.

Kabir Chaura Mutt is where Kabir, the 15-century poet and saint who wrote and preached against orthodoxy across all religions and castes, grew up and spent a large part of his life in. It comprises eight-10 rooms and three halls where visitors who want to can stay, apart from a temple and things associated with Kabir.

Congress leaders said Vadra would be making the mutt her base as she campaigns across the Purvanchal region that votes next, on March 7.

Pramod, who looks after the functioning of the mutt, says they get visitors from across the country, especially during days like Kabir Nirman Diwas. “We are open to all. Priyankaji, Yogiji, Modiji, anyone can come and stay here. It is an ashram for all who believe in Kabir.”

The mutt also has a shrine dedicated to Neeru and Neema, who are believed to have taken care of Kabir as a child.

Vadra arrived early Thursday and interacted with the mutt Peethadeshwar, Vikas Das, on how the place was associated with Kabir and how Mahatma Gandhi had visited it in 1934. Later, she visited families of the late Padma Bhushan Pandit Kishan Maharaj and Kathak dancer Sitara Devi, who live near the mutt, apart from holding a roadshow in Varanasi, visiting the Ganga Ghat, and campaigning in neighbouring Chandauli and Sonbhadhra districts.

Reiterating her call to voters to not go by caste and religion as the BJP, SP and BSP wanted them to, Vadra said: “Chutta janwar aapka khet charta hai toh kya charne se pehle poochchta hai ki kiska khet hai. Hindu ka khet hai ki musalman ka (Do stray cattle, before destroying your field, ask whose field is it? A Hindu or a Muslim’s)? When mehengai (inflation) hits you, does it knock on your door and ask what is your religion or caste?… Does berozgari (unemployment)?”

At the rally in Chandauli, Vadra said people were also to blame for letting parties get away with evoking these issues. “Aapse galti hui hai, aapne dharma aur jaati ke aadhaar par jaati ko bahut bada diya (This was a mistake on your part. By voting on religion and caste lines, you made them all important). Politicians started thinking that all they had to do at the end of five years was to again talk of religion and caste and get the votes.”

Vadra’s appeal notwithstanding, the Congress is fighting a steep uphill battle in Varanasi, all of whose eight Assembly segments were won by the BJP in 2017. The BJP top brass and Sangh leaders have been stationed here to ensure a repeat, as any decline post the PM’s ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project would be embarrassing.

Varanasi South constituency, which covers Kabir Chaura Mutt, has been represented continuously by the BJP for as many as three decades, since 1989. In 2017, the BJP replaced its eight-term MLA Shyamdev Roy Chaudhary – reportedly because he held a protest too often on public issues in the PM’s constituency – with Neelkhand Tiwari. When Tiwari also won, he was made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

The BJP has again fielded Tiwari, while the Congress has chosen newcomer Mudita Kapoor, an architect, classical singer and social worker. She is one of the women candidates fielded by the Congress as part of its 40% seats to women promise and its ‘Ladki hun, lad sakti hoon’ campaign. A marathon held as part of the campaign in Varanasi district had attracted a huge crowd. With about 40% of its 2.72 lakh-odd voters women, the Congress is hoping some of this translates into support for it.

In the past two elections, Congress candidates had put up a creditable fight in Varanasi South. In 2017, its former MP Rajesh Mishra got 42% of the votes, while in 2012, its candidate Dana Shankar Mishra finished around 13,000 votes behind thte BJP’s seven-time MLA Chaudhary. However, this time, it is SP candidate Kameshwar who is believed to be in a close fight with the BJP’s Tiwari.