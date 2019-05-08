Priyanka Gandhi made a mistake calling Modi ‘Duryodhan’, he is a ‘jallad’: Rabri Devi

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RLD) leader Rabri Devi Wednesday said that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra committed a mistake by comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Duryodhan and, instead, he should have been called a ‘jallad (executioner)’.

Speaking to ANI, the RLD leader said, “Unhone Duryodhan bol ke galat kiya hai,doosra bhasha bolna chahiye unko, vo sab to jallad hain, jallad. Jo judge ko aur patrakar ko marwa deta hai, uthwa leta hai. Aise aadmi ka mann aur vichaar kaisa hoga, khoonkar hoga (She did a mistake by calling him Duryodhan, she should have called him an executioner. The one who kidnaps and kills judges and journalists. How would be intentions of such a man, it would be dangerous).”

On Tuesday, while addressing a rally in Haryana’s Ambala district for Congress candidate Kumari Selja, Priyanka had said, “This country has never forgiven arrogance and pride and history is witness to this. The Mahabharat is witness to this, in which Duryodhan also had such arrogance. When Lord Krishna tried to make him see the truth, he tried to capture him instead.”

BJP president Amit Shah hit back saying the country will find out who is Arjun and who is Duryodhan after May 23. Addressing a rally in Bankura district in West Bengal, Shah had said, “I just came to know that Priyanka Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi Duryodhan. Priyanka ji this is a democracy. Nobody becomes Duryodhan just because you call them so. We will find out on May 23 who is Duryodhan and who is Arjun.”

The two leaders also sparred on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who Modi had referred to as “Bhrashtachari Number 1” at a recent rally drawing sharp criticism from the Congress.