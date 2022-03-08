Priyanka in Jaipur, to talk post-poll scene with Gehlot

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Jaipur on Monday to discuss post-poll scenarios with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ahead of the Assembly election results on March 10. Speculations are rife that the party may shift its MLAs to Rajasthan.

Priyanka, accompanied by party leader Rajeev Shukla, was welcomed at the Jaipur airport by CM Ashok Gehlot, party state president Govind Singh Dotasra, former health minister Raghu Sharma, among others.

Talking to journalists at the airport, Priyanka said, “The public will take the correct decision.”

In Jaipur, Priyanka is scheduled to attend a programme of an NGO and also visit a relative’s home, before heading to Lucknow on Tuesday morning.

In Lucknow, Priyanka will be take part in the party’s foot march organised to mark International Women’s Day.

Priyanka would be accompanied by all 159 women candidates that Congress had fielded in the UP elections.

The march is likely to begin from Lucknow’s 1090 Crossing and conclude near the statue of freedom fighter Uda Devi in Sikandrabad area.

The Congress has also invited its women MLAs and women MPs from across the country to attend the event. All India Mahila Congress’ Acting President Netta D’Souza said, “The march is a unique attempt to give women a bigger place in politics.”