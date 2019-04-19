Priyanka holds strategy meeting in Amethi, welcomes new entrants in Congress

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi held detailed parleys with senior party leaders Friday to finalise the campaign strategy of her brother and party chief, Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking reelection from the constituency.

A senior Congress leader, who was present at the closed-door meeting, said she gave new directives and finalised the strategy of the party in the constituency and took feedback on the preparations for the election on May 6.

During a five-hour meeting, she told local leaders a 20-member team from Delhi is here to review the progress in the responsibilities given to party functionaries.

Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Amethi from New Delhi this morning and held the meeting with party office-bearers at the Congress office in Gauriganj area. She consulted senior party leaders and exchanged notes.

In a development the party is viewing as a good sign, Bhalchandra Yadav, former Samajwadi Party MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, Vijay Pasi, who had contested Vidhan Sabha election on SP ticket last time, and Swaminath Yadav who has contested Vidhan Sabha election thrice joined Congress in presence of Priyanka Gandhi.

Welcoming the new entrants in the party, she asked them and other Congress leaders to move out in the constituency and ensure the victory of Rahul Gandhi with a big margin.