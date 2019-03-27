Priyanka Gandhi: ‘Will contest Lok Sabha polls if Congress wants, no decision yet’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday said she will definitely contest in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections if the party asks her to do so. Campaigning in her brother Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency Amethi, Priyanka was quoted by ANI as saying: “I’ve not decided yet; If my party asks me to contest, I will definitely contest. My wish is to work for the party.”

Advertising

The Congress leader asked party workers to reach out to the villages and expose what she called was the BJP’s “jumlebazi” or empty rhetoric. Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived here via Lucknow to hold a dialogue with the booth level presidents as part of the party’s ‘humara booth, humara gaurav’ campaign, remained closeted with representatives of Amethi for around two hours at the A H Inter College in Musafirkhana.

This marked the beginning of the second phase of her election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

In the interactive session, Priyanka told workers to reach out to villages in order to respond to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘jumlebazi’ and “expose the reality before the people”. Party workers who attended the meeting, later said, Priyanka Gandhi patiently heard ways to effectively reach out to the party’s booth level.

Till we take the failures of the government to the people, they will not come to know the reality of this government, she told workers.