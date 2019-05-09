Toggle Menu
Priyanka Gandhi wasting time campaigning in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

“I would request Priyanka ji... she is wasting her time in Delhi. All Congress candidates are losing their deposit in Delhi. Her coming here will only result in a few votes of the Aam Aadmi Party going to the Congress,"he said.

Delhi will vote on Sunday. (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is only “wasting her time” by campaigning in Delhi. Gandhi held road shows in North East Delhi and South Delhi constituencies on Wednesday.

“I would request Priyanka ji… she is wasting her time in Delhi. All Congress candidates are losing their deposit in Delhi. Her coming here will only result in a few votes of the Aam Aadmi Party going to the Congress. I would like to appeal to her to hold rallies in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where Congress is in direct competition with the BJP,” Kejriwal said.

At a press conference, Kejriwal also attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that if the party comes to power again, they will demolish houses in unauthorised colonies. “I have been made aware of the Modi government’s plan to demolish unauthorised colonies of Delhi. Three-four months ago, we started development work in unauthorised colonies on a war footing… When work actually started on the ground, some central government officers had revealed that the Modi government plans to demolish unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The Modi government wants to hand over the land on which unauthorised colonies exist to big private builders, who are rich and powerful,” he claimed.

