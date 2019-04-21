Will be happy to contest from Varanasi if Rahul asks, says Priyanka Gandhi

For the second time in three weeks, Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hinted that she was not averse to taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. However, Priyanka said the decision on her candidature from Varanasi rests with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Advertising

Interacting with the media just before departing from Kerala after winding up her two-day trip to Wayanad, Priyanka said, “If Congress President asks me to contest, I will be happy to contest (from Varanasi).”

There have been many calls within the Congress Varanasi unit asking Priyanka to contest the national elections from the temple town.

The talk about Priyanka contesting from Varanasi started when she herself made a remark during an interaction with party leaders and workers in Rae Bareli, the constituency of her mother Sonia Gandhi.

Advertising

“Shouldn’t I fight from Varanasi?” Priyanka quipped when a party worker asked her to contest from Rae Bareli.

The speculation over Priyanka contesting from Varanasi has coincided with the Congress leader ramping up her attack on PM Modi in recent weeks. Priyanka has accused the Prime Minister of ignoring his constituency of Varanasi and has dubbed the BJP “anti-farmer” and “pro-rich”.

With Varanasi going to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19, the Congress has adopted the wait-and-watch approach.

Last week, the party released nine more candidates for the polls in Uttar Pradesh but stopped short of announcing a candidate from Varanasi.