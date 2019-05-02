Will ask ‘cultured families’ to keep their children away from Priyanka Gandhi: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani Thursday hit out at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying she will ask all “cultured families” to keep their children away from the Congress general secretary, after a video showing a group of boys purportedly heard making “derogatory remarks and using abusive language” during a poll campaign surfaced on social media.

“She makes children abuse. She asked children to abuse the Prime Minister. You cannot use children for political campaigns. What will children learn out of this? I will ask all cultured families to keep their children away from Priyanka Gandhi. I am happy that the family which claims to be cultured stands unmasked,” Irani told news agency ANI.

The senior BJP leader also took on Priyanka over her alleged “awaara pashuon ke naam bhi hain” barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “This is her real face. She is disrespecting a prime minister and a state chief. She denigrated Gorakhnath math adhyaksh. Will she do the same in Gorakhpur?” said Irani.

Taking a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Irani said Priyanka was standing for her brother who has ceded ground in Amethi. “Priyanka is not a candidate, in fact, her very presence here is recognition of Rahul’s incapacity,” she said.

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had directed the Election Commission (EC) to act on the video in which the children were heard chanting “Chowkidar chor hai” in a reference to Rahul’s frequently used barb directed at PM Modi over the Rafale deal.

“Such violation of children’s right for any work connected with election process like campaigning, carrying of campaigning material, etc would attract necessary action and apart from facing the consequences of the law, if any, will be taken by the commission against erring political parties,” the letter read.