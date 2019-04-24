Priyanka Gandhi Vadra repeats: Will fight against PM if party wishes

Congress General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tuesday reiterated that she was ready contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi if the party asked her to do so.

However, the Congress had not taken a decision on fielding her from the seat, she told reporters in Amethi. She was campaigning in Amethi and Rae Bareli for her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi.

“Party ne abhi faisla nahi kiya, agar karenge to pata chal jayega…Baar Baar kaha hai ki jo party kahegi main karungi (The party has not decided on my candidature. Whenever it decides, everyone will know… I have been saying again and again that I will follow the party line),” Priyanka said, adding that people were harassed and troubled, and were seeking change.

Speculation about Priyanka had gained currency last month when she responded to party workers’ call for poll plunge by saying “why not Varanasi”. A few days ago, Rahul had refused to reveal the cards and said, “I will leave you in suspense.”

The SP-BSP alliance had Monday named a candidate for Varanasi. The Congress had expected the support of the alliance if Priyanka contested.

On the second day of her visit on Tuesday, Priyanka undertook a door to door campaign for Rahul and Sonia. She met the victims of a car accident at a government hospital in Rae Bareli. In Amethi, she visited small shopkeepers in Deeh market and spoke to them about how their business had been affected after demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax.

Meanwhile, Sonia met party workers at Bhuvemau Guest house in Rae Bareli.

In the next three days, Priyanka will tour Bundelkhand and central Uttar Pradesh for public meetings and road shows.

Priyanka is scheduled to address public meetings in Fatehpur, Mahoba and Hamirpur area of Bundelkhand on Wednesday. The following day, she will hold a road show in Jhansi and address a public meeting in Jalaun.