Priyanka Gandhi takes charge as Congress general secretary for UP East 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took charge as Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, a fortnight after she was declared as in-charge of the politically crucial state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On Tuesday, Priyanka had a nearly two-hour long meeting with party president Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia to chalk out the Congress’ UP game plan. Scindia is in charge of UP West.

Sources said Priyanka is likely to begin her UP tour from February 11. She is likely to travel to Lucknow on that day, hold a road show and address a meeting of UPCC office-bearers.

Party leaders from UP exuded confidence that she would go to Prayagraj to take a dip in the Sangam on the occasion of Kumbh Mela. She along with Rahul may also address a rally in UP later this month in a show of strength.

Priyanka’s entry into active politics signals the Congress’ intention to go all out in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in UP. Eastern UP accounts for around 40 Lok Sabha seats and is a BJP stronghold that includes the Varanasi constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gorakhpur, the home turf of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.