Priyanka Gandhi audio message to Congress workers: Exit polls, rumours being spread to discourage you

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday asked party workers not to give up because of rumours and exit poll results as these have been done to discourage them.

Expressing confidence that the Congress will win the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Priyanka said, “My loving party workers (sisters and brothers), don’t give up due to rumours and exit polls. These are being done to discourage you. In this situation, your carefulness becomes more important. Be watchful and persistent in strong rooms and at counting centres. We are sure our hard work will pay off. (Pyare karyakartaon behnon aur bhaiyon, afwahon aur exit poll se himmat mat haariye. yeh aapka hausla todne ke liye failayi jarahi hai. Iss beech aapki savdhaani aur bhi mahatwapurna ban jaati hai. strong room aur matganna kendron mein date rahiye aur chaukanne rahiye. humein puri ummid hai ki hamari mehnat aur aapki mehnat phal laayegi).”

On May 19, as voting concluded for the last of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections of 2019, a series of exit polls predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA. Seven separate exit polls estimated that the NDA government would return to power after a bitterly fought election, with an overall tally ranging from 287-365 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. However, only two surveys predicted that the BJP, which won 282 seats in the 2014 elections, would claim a majority on its own this time. India Today-Axis-MyIndia forecast 286 seats for the party while News18-IPSOS estimated that it would win 276.

On the final day of campaigning for Lok Sabha polls on May 17, Priyanka Gandhi had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an “actor” and said it would have been better if the people had rather made actor Amitabh Bachchan the PM. Saying that PM Modi was an “abhineta” (actor) and not a “neta” (leader), Priyanka said if the people want to see similar kind of politics for the next five years, they should also be ready to continue watching the picture for five years.