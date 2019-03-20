Priyanka Gandhi to BJP: You question our 70 years, what have you done in your 5?

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday faced cries of “Har Har Modi” in Mirzapur district, close to the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Priyanka had stayed overnight at Sitamarhi before starting the second day of her three-day tour of Uttar Pradesh. There, she took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had earlier presented a two-month “report card” of his government’s work. Click for more election news

“There is an expiry date to your statement about 70 years. You have been in government for past five years. What have you done in five years?” she said.

In Mirzapur, which adjoins Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi visited the famous Vindhyavasini Maa temple in Vindhyachal, where she was heckled by devotees waiting for her to finish her visit so that they could offer prayers.

As soon as she entered inside the temple, the crowd waiting outside started shouting “Har Har Modi”. Soon, Congress workers pitched in and started shouting “Rahul, Rahul” and started ringing the bells on the doors of the temple.

After offering prayers at the temple, Priyanka visited Dargah of Hazarat Khwaja Ismile Chishti. She took the boat on Bhatauli Ghat and travelled about 15 km on the Ganga to reach Sindhora Ghat in Mirzapur late evening. She faced cries of “Modi, Modi”at this ghat as well, with some youth chanting the slogan. However, she soon took a smaller boat to reach Chunar, where she held a road show late on Tuesday night.

Priyanka said the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is planning to construct cow shelters for stray cattle, and talked of the loan waiver that the Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have already given farmers.