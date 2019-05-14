Priyanka Gandhi taunts PM Modi over cloud cover remark

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday mocked Narendra Modi for suggesting that cloud cover helped IAF planes evade Pakistani radars during the Balakot air strike, saying the truth about the prime minister is now on the “people’s radar”.

Advertising

Addressing a rally in Punjab, the Congress general secretary accused Modi of indulging only in propaganda and making big promises, while projecting that no development took place in the past 70 years.

Priyanka Gandhi referred to a recent interview by Modi in which he said there was cloud cover over Balakot when the air strikes were being planned.

Modi reportedly said he felt that the crowd cover will help Indian Air Force planes evade Pakistani radars.

Advertising

“The truth about him has now come on the people’s radar,” Priyanka Gandhi said at the rally in support of Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

She accused Modi of not keeping his promise of creating two crore new jobs.

She claimed 12,000 farmers committed suicide during the last five years and accused Modi of ignoring them.

The Congress leader said these parliamentary elections are for “saving democracy and the country”.

She attacked the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government in Punjab over the desecration of scriptures in 2015, claiming that this happened for “political gain”.

Punjab is going to the polls on May 19, the last phase of elections.