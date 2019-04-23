Toggle Menu
Priyanka Gandhi takes on Smriti Irani, says she distributed shoes to insult people

Rahul challenged PM Modi for a debate on corruption, while Priyanka said that the PM hasn’t visited a single village in Varanasi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli on Monday. (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA president Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned in their pocket boroughs of Amethi and Rae Bareli on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi also visited Sultanpur and sought votes for party candidate Sanjay Sinh, who is contesting against BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi.

Campaigning for Rahul in Amethi and Sonia in Rae Bareli, AICC general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi, said the BJP’s Amethi candidate Smriti Irani distributed shoes to “insult the people”. In Rae Bareli, she claimed that BJP candidate Dinesh Singh, who was with the Congress earlier, once fell on her feet calling her “Didi”.

In Sultanpur, without naming Maneka Gandhi, Rahul spoke about the promised NYAY scheme and claimed it would highlight the theft done by “Chowkidar”.

“I want to tell the nation about how much the chowkidar stole from you… He gave crores of rupees to 15 people,” said Rahul Gandhi. He said farmers are being put behind bars over small loan amounts.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka addressed a “nukkad meeting” in Fursatganj along with mother Sonia and attacked BJP candidate Smriti Irani, calling her an “outsider”. She said “outsiders” are spreading false stories about Rahul Gandhi not visiting his constituency.

Rahul challenged PM Modi for a debate on corruption, while Priyanka said that the PM hasn’t visited a single village in Varanasi. Priyanka said, “You (public) must have seen that former PM Rajiv Gandhi had gone to various villages of Amethi. You should ask your elders and perhaps there was none whom he had not met.”

