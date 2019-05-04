Toggle Menu
Clip edited, stopped kids from raising wrong slogans: Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Barelihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/priyanka-gandhi-stopped-children-from-raising-wrong-slogans-5709774/

Clip edited, stopped kids from raising wrong slogans: Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli

Chief Minister calls Cong leader ‘shehzadi’, targets her over video with children

priyanka gandhi, lok sabha elections, election news, priyanka gandhi bjp abuse, UP children abuse, narendra modi, modi chowkidar, chowkidar chor he, priyanka bjp wrong slogan, child rights body, indian express news
Amethi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra poses for a selfie with young supporters during an election campaign meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Amethi constituency, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (PTI Photo)

A day after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) directed the Election Commission (EC) to act after a group of boys was purportedly heard making “derogatory remarks and using abusive language” in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while she was campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress leader on Friday clarified that the clip is edited and she had stopped the children from raising wrong slogans.

“Main saitalis saal ki hun. Maine rajneeti bhi isliye nahi ki kyon ki main apne bachhon ki parwarish achi tarah se karna chahti thi.. toh kaise main galat sanskar sikhaoongi? (I am a 47-year-old. I never did politics actively so that I could take care of my children. I can never teach anything wrong to the children),” Priyanka told mediapersons in Rae Bareli.

LS Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting of votes

She further claimed that as soon as she heard the children say something wrong, she stopped them — which can be seen in the full video. Alleging that the video has been edited to suit needs, Priyanka told mediapersons, “Woh to jhoothon ke business mein hain. Hum to sachayi ke business mein hai (They are into the business of lies. We deal in truth).”

Advertising

Addressing a nukkad meeting in Rae Bareli, Priyanka said, “Sabse bara rashtravad kya hota hai.. desh prem. Aur Pakistan se humein surakshit rakh rahe hain yeh bahut bari upalabdhi hai… Sab khush hain ki Pakistan se surakshit rakh rahe hain, lekin kisaan ke khet bhi to surakshit kariye… (The biggest nationalism is love for the country. It is a big achievement that you are keeping us safe from Pakistan. Everyone is happy that you are keeping us safe from Pakistan but you should also secure the fields of farmers).

Slamming Priyanka at a rally in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress leader of teaching children to abuse.

Referring to Priyanka as “Congress ki shehzadi”, Adityanath said in an age when children should be taught “sanskar”, the “shehzadi” is teaching them abusive words. He said the “royal family” is not seen in the area except during the elections. He also told the gathering that just like the royal family does not recognise them rest of the year, they should also treat them the same way.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amethi will vote for Irani, not for ‘tourist’ Rahul Gandhi, says Piyush Goyal
2 Rahul Gandhi: Chowkidar chor hai slogan so popular that Modi avoiding word ‘chowkidar’
3 Congress first disregarded surgical strikes, now saying me too: PM Modi