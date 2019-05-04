Clip edited, stopped kids from raising wrong slogans: Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli

A day after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) directed the Election Commission (EC) to act after a group of boys was purportedly heard making “derogatory remarks and using abusive language” in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while she was campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress leader on Friday clarified that the clip is edited and she had stopped the children from raising wrong slogans.

“Main saitalis saal ki hun. Maine rajneeti bhi isliye nahi ki kyon ki main apne bachhon ki parwarish achi tarah se karna chahti thi.. toh kaise main galat sanskar sikhaoongi? (I am a 47-year-old. I never did politics actively so that I could take care of my children. I can never teach anything wrong to the children),” Priyanka told mediapersons in Rae Bareli.

She further claimed that as soon as she heard the children say something wrong, she stopped them — which can be seen in the full video. Alleging that the video has been edited to suit needs, Priyanka told mediapersons, “Woh to jhoothon ke business mein hain. Hum to sachayi ke business mein hai (They are into the business of lies. We deal in truth).”

Addressing a nukkad meeting in Rae Bareli, Priyanka said, “Sabse bara rashtravad kya hota hai.. desh prem. Aur Pakistan se humein surakshit rakh rahe hain yeh bahut bari upalabdhi hai… Sab khush hain ki Pakistan se surakshit rakh rahe hain, lekin kisaan ke khet bhi to surakshit kariye… (The biggest nationalism is love for the country. It is a big achievement that you are keeping us safe from Pakistan. Everyone is happy that you are keeping us safe from Pakistan but you should also secure the fields of farmers).

Slamming Priyanka at a rally in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress leader of teaching children to abuse.

Referring to Priyanka as “Congress ki shehzadi”, Adityanath said in an age when children should be taught “sanskar”, the “shehzadi” is teaching them abusive words. He said the “royal family” is not seen in the area except during the elections. He also told the gathering that just like the royal family does not recognise them rest of the year, they should also treat them the same way.