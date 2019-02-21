Priyanka Gandhi set to make rally debut in Gujarat

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing her first rally after being apppointed AICC general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on February 28.

Priyanka, who will be in the city to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting the same day along with her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi, will head to the premises of a temple — Trimandir — at Adalaj village on the outskirts of the city after attending the meeting to address the rally.

Notably, Priyanka will address the rally from the same venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the BJP Mahila Morcha convention in December. The entire top brass of the Congress is expected to be here on February 28, for the Congress Working Committee meeting to be held the same day.

Earlier this month, Priyanka took part in a 30-km-long roadshow in Lucknow along with Rahul Gandhi and colleague AICC general secretary in charge of western UP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Apart from Priyanka, others who will be addressing the public meeting from the temple premises include Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel.

State Congress president Amit Chavda had posted a tweet of the party’s February 28 programme — the Jan Sankalp rally — which has images of Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka and Manmohan Singh.

Priyanka, who had so far kept herself away from active politics, was inducted formally into the party and given charge for eastern UP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Enthused by the programme, local Congress leaders are now banking on Priyanka to revive the party and boost its performance in the forthcoming elections. The Congress had lost all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in the 2014 General Elections. Though the party improved its performance in the 2017 Assembly elections, it fell short of winning a majority of seats to form the government in the state.

State Congress website hacked

Gujarat Congress’s official website — http://www.gujaratcongress.in/ — was hacked on Wednesday, with derogatory posts appearing on its page. The party claimed it learnt of it only through local news channels and immediately restored it.

“It was the handiwork of people who want to defame the Congress… Rivals of the Congress are doing it keeping in view the forthcoming parliamentary polls,” party spokesperson Manish Doshi said. ens

On Tuesday, the personal website of Gujarat BJP vice-president I K Jadeja was hacked with “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan written on it. (ENS)