Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Varanasi, hits out at PM Modi

Nearly three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Varanasi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a similar show of strength on Wednesday evening, just three days before the final phase of Lok Sabha elections. She was accompanied by her party candidate from the constituency Ajay Rai and other leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Gandhi began the roadshow by garlanding the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya at the gates of the Banaras Hindu University. As her convoy moved, Congress workers raised anti-Modi slogans along the route.

Gandhi waved at the large crowd as the procession wound its way through Varanasi’s roads. The local unit of the Congress had made elaborate arrangements to pull in the crowds for the roadshow, a party leader told PTI.

Like Modi’s roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi’s event also ended at the Dashashwamedh ghat. After the roadshow, she will offer prayers, first at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and then at the Kaal Bhairav temple in Kotwali area.

Before the roadshow in Modi’s bastion, Priyanka addressed an election rally in Deoria in support of Congress’ Salempur candidate Rajesh Mishra where she claimed that no development works were carried out in Varanasi.

She drew a quick comparison between the work done in Amethi by her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and that by Modi in his Varanasi constituency.

“PM Modi has lost his connect with people. He has a 56-inch chest then why the condition of farmers in the country is pathetic. You might have seen him in China, Japan and in Pakistan enjoying Biryani but have you ever seen him visiting a poor man’s house when he is in problem?” the Congress general secretary said.

“Modi government is not ‘mazboot’ (strong) but a ‘magroor’ (arrogant) one. The mindset of the government is oppressive. The examples of their arrogance are there in speeches given by its leaders everyday. Under democracy, the actual power is in the hands of the people but the Modi government has kept it in its hands,” she alleged.