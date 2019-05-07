Priyanka Gandhi likens Modi to Duryodhana; you will know who is Arjuna on May 23, replies Amit Shah

Stepping up her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday likened him to Duryodhana, saying the character from Mahabharata had lots of ego and it was the prime reason for his defeat. She said PM Modi’s arrogance would bring his downfall in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Desh ne ahankaar ko kabhi maaf nahi kiya, aisa ahankaar Duryodhan mein bhi tha, jab Bhagwan Krishna unhe samjhane gaye to unko bhi Duryodhan ne bandhak banane ki koshish ki.Dinkar ji ki panktiyan hain,’Jab naash manuj par chaata hai,pehle vivek mar jata hai (The country has never forgiven arrogance. Duryodhana had similar arrogance. When Lord Krishna tried to make him understand, he instead tried to capture him. Renowned poet Dinkar has written, ‘When someone is about to be destroyed, their wisdom ends first’,” Priyanka said at a rally in Haryana’s Ambala.

Referring to PM Modi’s “bhrashtachari no. 1” taunt at Rajiv Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said BJP leaders never talk about unfulfilled promises during campaigns but seek votes in the name of martyrs or the martyr of her family.

“The BJP leaders never in their poll campaign say whether they fulfilled their promises or not. They seek vote in the name of martyrs or the martyr (Rajiv Gandhi) of my family,” she said.

Speaking at a rally in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had taken a swipe at Rahul, saying, “Your father was termed ‘Mr Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No. 1 (corrupt number 1)’.”

Modi’s comment on Rajiv Gandhi has drawn widespread criticism from various opposition parties and has led to a war of words between BJP and Congress. On Monday, Congress wrote a letter to the Election Commission, demanding action against Modi.

Lashing out at Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah said, “Priyanka ji this is democracy, nobody becomes ‘Duryodhana’ just because you called them so. We will find out on May 23 who is ‘Duryodhana and who is ‘Arjuna'”.