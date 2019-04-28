Priyanka Gandhi: Even today, I do not know PM Modi’s caste

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the SP, BSP and Congress for playing the “politics of caste”, Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said the Opposition and Grand Old Party were only raising issues related to development.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East) said even today she didn’t know which caste PM Modi belonged to.

Speaking to reporters in Bahraich, Priyanka said, “Even today, I do not know his (PM Modi’s) caste. The Opposition and the Congress leaders are only raising issues related to development. We have never made any personal remarks against him.”

Priyanka’s remarks come a day after PM Modi said that Opposition parties had dragged him into a debate by raising the issue of his caste. Addressing a rally, Modi said he came from not just a backward community but from an “ati-pichhda (most backward)” caste.

“The Congress, SP and BSP have only one aim. Jaat paat japna…janta ka maal apna (playing politics of caste, and pocket people’s money),” he said.

In Amethi, Priyanka identified employment, education and health as the key issues while maintaining that nationalism alone won’t solve problems of the people.

“They (BJP) don’t listen to people. When the people raise their issues they suppress them. It’s neither democracy nor nationalism,” ANI quoted Priyanka as saying.

Questioning the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of nationalism, she said, “What type of nationalism is there in ‘main hoon Modi’ (I am Modi)? What is the meaning of nationalism? It means patriotism and love for the country. Who is the country? Its people and their love. If you have affinity only towards yourself, then what type of nationalism is this?”

The Congress leader also took exception to the way BJP was campaigning in Amethi by distributing money, sarees and shoes in front of media.

“This is wrong. People of Amethi have never begged in front of anyone. I have been coming here since I was 12. People of Amethi and Raebareli have a lot of pride,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also accused Modi of not visiting even a single village in his Varanasi constituency and not asking anyone about their problems. She also described the policies of the BJP as “anti-people”, “anti-youth” and “anti-farmers”.

“The menace of stray animals is very much here and the farmers are forced to keep a watch on their crops during night. There are still some places where electricity supply is absent,” she said.