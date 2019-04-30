Priyanka Gandhi on not contesting from Varanasi: Others would have been disappointed if I focused on one seat

Breaking her silence over not being nominated from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, Congress General Secretary UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said she felt other candidates from Uttar Pradesh would be disappointed if she focused only on one constituency.

“I took the advice of all senior leaders of our party and colleagues in UP. They firmly felt that I have a responsibility here of looking after 41 seats. I felt that they (candidates)would be disappointed if I focused on only one place,” ANI quoted Priyanka as saying.

There were speculations that Priyanka would be pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi but the Congress decided to field Ajai Rai from the seat. She had also hinted that she was open to contest from the seat should her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi approve her candidature.

Rai managed to poll just 75,000 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and finished third, behind Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP had called Rai’s nomination from Varanasi as the Congress’ affirming to its defeat. Union minister Arun Jaitley had said Priyanka “quietly chickened out of the contest” and that he was disappointed by the party not fielding her. He had also said the myth propagated by the Congress that ‘Priyanka will make a difference’ has been debunked now.

Priyanka was appointed as the Congress’ UP East General Secretary ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.