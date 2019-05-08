They forced people to stand in lines during note ban, did you see even 1 BJP leader in queue: Priyanka Gandhi

ADDRESSING A rally at Ambala in support of Rajya Sabha MP and party candidate Kumari Selja, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government for “forcing people to stand in lines during demonetisation”, and asked the crowd, “Did you see any rich (person) or BJP leader in queue that time?”

She also claimed that not a rupee of black money returned to the country from abroad despite the promises made to the public.

Sharing the promises made by Congress in its manifesto, Priyanka said there will be 33% reservation for women in Parliament. “The people of our country are wise, they have been wise since time immemorial. You cannot mislead the people. The people of this country make every leader answerable, and they will make you answerable as well,” she added.

While she spoke, supporters kept raising slogans like ‘Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad’. Earlier in the day, when she reached the venue by helicopter, the public shouted, “Priyanka nahi ye aandhi hai, dusri Indira Gandhi hai”. At the beginning of her speech, she expressed gratitude to the crowd for turning up at the rally despite extreme weather.

Later in the day, the Congress leader also addressed a rally at Hisar to support Congress candidate Bhavya Bishnoi before moving to Rohtak where she was part of a road show in support of three-time MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

“Bhavya studied in the same school as my children. Each year, during the prize distribution ceremony, I heard his name being called out because he won prizes in both sports and academics. I always wondered who this Bhavya Bishnoi was?” she said in Hisar, adding that she learnt about Bhavya Bishnoi’s family years later.

“I have a special bond with Haryana. My daughter plays basketball for Haryana,” she added.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Priyanka said, “Their senior leaders go abroad. They go to America, they go to Japan, they eat biryani in Pakistan, beat the dhol in Japan and hug the prime minister and president in China. But their senior leaders never go to the public of this country. There is not a single village where they have gone to ask the farmers of our country, the youths of Hindustan, the women of Hindustan — how they are living…This is the truth of this government and this prime minister. And that’s is why, at the time of election, you want to divert everyone’s attention anywhere else.”

She further said, “You might remember that the prime minister had made a big announcement last polls. He had stated that Rs 15 lakh will be put in your pocket and in your accounts. Tell me, did you get that Rs 15 lakh?” As the crowd shouted ‘Chowkidar chor hai’, she asked them, “Have you not been cheated?” The crowd replied in the affirmative.

Recalling BJP’s slogan of double-income for farmers, Priyanka said that farmers have been under debt during the BJP’s five-year rule. “As many as 12,000 farmers have committed suicide. They don’t get the price of their crops, seeds and fertilisers on time.I will change my name if the government has helped even a single farmer who is under debt,” she added.

Priyanka, who is Congress’s eastern UP in-charge, said she had toured Uttar Pradesh but did not find a single youth who got a government job during the five-year regime of BJP.

Before leaving the venue, she walked up to the supporters and interacted with them. WITH PTI