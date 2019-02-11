Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of mega road show, Cong leader invites people ‘to start new politics together’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is being hailed as a game changer for Congress in Uttar Pradesh, will make her maiden visit to the state on Monday after being appointed as the party’s general secretary in-charge of eastern UP. Priyanka will be accompanied by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the party’s western Uttar Pradesh in-charge.

The visit will sound the political bugle for the Uttar Pradesh Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “I have hope that together we will start a new kind of politics, a politics in which all of you will be stakeholders. Come, let’s build a new future, new politics with me,” Priyanka Gandhi told party workers and supporters through Congress’ Shakti App on Sunday.

Priyanka and Scindia will then camp in Lucknow for the next four days, meeting leaders and party workers, while Rahul Gandhi is likely to return today after the roadshow.