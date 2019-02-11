Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of mega road show, Cong leader invites people ‘to start new politics together’https://indianexpress.com/elections/priyanka-gandhi-lucknow-live-updates-road-show-rahul-gandhi-congress-jyotiraditya-scindia-5577949/
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is being hailed as a game changer for Congress in Uttar Pradesh, will make her maiden visit to the state on Monday after being appointed as the party’s general secretary in-charge of eastern UP. Priyanka will be accompanied by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the party’s western Uttar Pradesh in-charge.
The visit will sound the political bugle for the Uttar Pradesh Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “I have hope that together we will start a new kind of politics, a politics in which all of you will be stakeholders. Come, let’s build a new future, new politics with me,” Priyanka Gandhi told party workers and supporters through Congress’ Shakti App on Sunday.
Priyanka and Scindia will then camp in Lucknow for the next four days, meeting leaders and party workers, while Rahul Gandhi is likely to return today after the roadshow.
Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia are expected to arrive at the Lucknow airport this morning. This will mark her first public appearance in the state after her new assignment.
Just like Priyanka Gandhi, a similar voice message was issued by Scindia as well, in which he said that the youth of the state want change and a road to the future, and urged the public to join his party in helping create the same.
A day before her arrival, senior party leaders including state Congress president Raj Babbar, Rajeev Shukla, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, Rajya Sabha member and AICC general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh PL Punia and former MP Jitin Prasad arrived in Lucknow.
“Priyanka and Scindia will be camping here for four days. Scindia has 38 constituencies under him while Priyanka ji has 42. She will be meeting leaders from each for about 45 minutes. They will go on field from February 18 to take opinion or leaders and interact with the public,” he added.
