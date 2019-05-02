Priyanka hits out at PM: There’ll be consequences if voice of people is drowned by voice of one leader

Stepping up her attack on Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said there would be consequences if the voices of the people were drowned by the voice of one leader while warning that India would give a message to the prime minister on May 23.

“Any leader whether it is him (Modi) or anyone else, if public pain is not addressed, if the voice of the people is drowned by the voice of one leader or by the kind of ideology they have, they will have to suffer the consequences. So I think the people are very clear,” Priyanka said in an interview with PTI.

Continuing her tirade against the PM, Priyanka said the policies of the Modi government had led to large-scale public anger and pain among the people.

“I think the people will give the message to him (PM) because I think wherever I go, I see a lot of public anger, public pain, which has not been addressed,” the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) said.

Even as BJP has made nationalism its poll plank for the Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka said the saffron party’s activities did not reflect the true sense of the term. Priyanka said true nationalism meant love for the people and country but the BJP mirrors neither love nor respect in anything it does.

“I believe true nationalism is the love of the people and love for the country, which means respect and I do not see respect for the people in anything they (BJP) are doing,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

She further said the greatest patriotism of any politician would be to strengthen the institutions that strengthen the public voice and not weaken it.

“Nationalism means solving the problems of the people of the country. The greatest patriotism of any politician, of any government, would be to be able to hear the people when they speak, would be to be democratic, to be able to strengthen the institutions that strengthen the public voice, not weaken it,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further said the ongoing Lok Sabha elections were very crucial as the party was fighting to protect the idea of India and the contest is between ideologies.

“It is an election in which we are fighting for the India that we all love, for democracy, and for all those values of democracy that we hold dear because institutions are being destroyed by this government,” she said.

On her family being targeted repeatedly by the BJP, Priyanka said it was the methodology of the politics of the saffron party.

“They have targeted every person who has spoken against them whether it is a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh or an opposition leader in New Delhi. This is the methodology of their politics and it is the methodology of an undemocratic mindset,” she alleged.