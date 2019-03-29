Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting with party, to lead road show in Ayodhya today

As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a day long meeting with party workers at Rae Bareli, her mother Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha Constituency, sources said that she told the workers that her mother is troubled as she is unable to come but she (Priyanka) has assured her to take care of things on her behalf.

Advertising

Earlier in the day, posters appeared in Rae Bareli targeting the absence of Sonia Gandhi as well as Priyanka from the constituency.

The posters read, “Rae Bareli ma ayi jab jab Sankat ki ghari, Kabob na Mahtari bitiya dikhayi pari.” It further read that votes were given to them for service but they have instead hurt people.

It also referred to Priyanka as “Firoz ki natin, Rehan ki mayi” which in local dialect means “grand-daughter of Firoz and mother of Rehan” and claimed that she is seen in temples only during the elections. Follow more election news here.

Earlier during the day, a video of Priyanka purportedly urging the party worker to also prepare for 2022 elections in the state appeared. Sources said that during the indoor meeting, Priyanka told the party workers that she has been sent to the state to also prepare the ground for the 2022 elections and urged the workers to work towards it.

On Friday, Priyanka will visit Ayodhya, where she would undertake campaign for Congress candidate and former MP Nirmal Khatri. She would also hold a road show. Her campaign after passing through different parts of the constituency would end at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. There is no scheduled visit of her to the makeshift Ram temple.