In first rally, Priyanka attacks PM Modi, demands answers on jobs, women’s safety

Addressing her first rally in the home state of Narendra Modi after assuming charge as Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a veiled dig at the Prime Minister and asked what happened to the promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh into every citizen’s bank account and pledges about women’s safety.

Addressing a public rally in Gandhinagar with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi by her side, Priyanka said the present situation in the country was sad and asked the crowd to raise the correct questions in the elections and not frivolous issues.

“The people who made tall claims in 2014, ask them about the Rs 15 lakh that was to be deposited into your account. Ask them about the promises they made about women security and about employment,” Gandhi, who has been given charge of Uttar Pradesh (East), said.

In 2014, Modi, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha election, promised to bring back black money from abroad to India and deposit Rs. 15 lakh from it to every citizen’s bank account. The promise has provided the Opposition fodder to target the government.

Gandhi said the main issues on which the elections would be fought are women security, employment, and agrarian crisis. “Issues which should be raised must comprise as to what is most important for you and how can you move forward. How will the youth get jobs, how will women feel safe, what will be done for farmers. These are the issues for elections,” she said.

Priyanka, who was appointed the general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East on January 23, has held a series of meetings with party workers but had so far not addressed any public gathering. Till now, her public presence was limited to the roadshow she held along with Rahul Gandhi on February 11.

“This country is made on the foundations of love, harmony, and brotherhood. Today whatever is happening in the country is very sad. You will have to think about what are you going to choose in this election? You are going to choose your future. Useless issues should not be raised,” she said amid applause from the crowd.

Earlier in the day she also attended the Congress Working Committee meeting in Ahmedabad, which resolved to defeat the RSS/ BJP ideology of fascism, hatred, anger, and divisiveness.