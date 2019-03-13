Awareness is patriotism, vote your weapon: Priyanka at debut

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh-East, on Tuesday attempted to steer the current political discourse on patriotism to issues surrounding youth, women and farmers.

“There is no bigger patriotism than your awareness,” she said, addressing her first rally in Gujarat. “Your awareness is a weapon. Your vote is a weapon… It is such a weapon that will make you strong.”

Telling people to focus on issues that matter, Priyanka said, “The issues should be something that is important for you. How will youths get jobs; how will women feel safer; what will be done for farmers; these are issues related to elections and your awareness will help bring these issues forward.”

In a speech of about seven minutes, she addressed the audience in Hindi at the Jan Sankalp Rally held near Ahmedabad, in the presence of brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“Our institutions are being destroyed. Wherever you see, hatred is being spread,” she said, adding, “Nothing matters more to us than you and I protecting this nation, working for it and moving forward together.” It was in the nature of the country to convert hatred into love and compassion, she said.

Telling the gathering that they should think in depth about what the election was all about, she impressed upon them the importance of raising issues that concern their lives, in the days ahead. “Meaningless issues should not be raised,” she said.

“You need to ask those who talk big and make big promises about the promises of providing two crore jobs,” she added, without naming her political rivals. “Ask them where is the Rs 15 lakh that was supposed to come to your (bank) accounts (after demonetisation)…Ask the right questions in this election.”

Speaking of the issues political leaders would try to raise during campaigning, Priyanka said it was important to separate the wheat from the chaff. “Only your awareness will help build this country,” she said. “This is your responsibility. Your patriotism should reflect in this.”