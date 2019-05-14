Priyanka Gandhi greets BJP supporters chanting ‘Modi, Modi’, says ‘aap apni jagah, mai meri’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took BJP supporters by surprise when she greeted them while they were chanting pro-Modi slogans during her roadshow in Indore.

Wearing a maroon saree and sporting a ’tilak’ on her forehead, the Congress leader stopped her cavalcade and stepped out of her black SUV when a BJP group was shouting, “Modi, Modi” slogans.

The Magnanimous @priyankagandhi

Watch what happens when people shout “Modi Modi” at her convoy.pic.twitter.com/R9bn7Aa4v1 — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) May 13, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also in-charge for Uttar Pradesh East, shook hands with them and said, “Aap apni jagah, main meri jagah. All the best (You are good at your place and I am at mine).” Moved by this gracious move, the BJP supporter replied “Very good” and also wished her luck after which Gandhi left.

Flanked by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, Priyanka started her 6-km roadshow from Raj Mohalla and was seen waving to the crowd who cheered and greeted her en-route as her caravan passed the crowded city streets.

Priyanka Gandhi who was on her first political visit to Madhya Pradesh, took potshots at PM Modi and called him a tapasvi (ascetic) whose arrogance is intact despite performing tapasya for decades.

Polling for the Indore seat, which the BJP has been winning since 1989, is scheduled on May 19 in the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.