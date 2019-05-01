Priyanka Gandhi: Didn’t pull out of Varanasi contest

Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in Amethi Tuesday campaigning for her brother Rahul Gandhi, clarified that she did not pull out of contesting from Varanasi and instead, followed the instruction of the party.

Advertising

She said that Congress candidates who are waiting for her to campaign in their constituencies would be “disappointed” if she focused only on one constituency. “I didn’t pull out. I took the advice of senior leaders and my colleagues in Uttar Pradesh. They firmly felt that I have a responsibility of looking after 41 seats and all the candidates still waiting for me to go to their constituencies. They would be disappointed if I focused only on one place,” Priyanka told reporters in Amethi when asked why did she pulled out of contesting from Varanasi.

Whether the decision not to contest from Varanasi sent a wrong signal, she said, “No. I didn’t think so.. I said from the beginning that I would follow what my party says. My party decided this and I am happy to follow their instructions.”

When asked if Rahul was contesting from Wayanad because he was feeling insecure in Amethi, Priyanka said that he just went with the demand of people from the South.