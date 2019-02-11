Priyanka Gandhi debuts on Twitter ahead of Uttar Pradesh campaign trail

Ahead of her maiden visit to Uttar Pradesh after being appointed as the Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Twitter on Sunday night. Her handle, @priyankagandhi, currently follows five accounts including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s. At the time of writing, Priyanka Gandhi hasn’t posted any tweets and has just over 5,000 followers.

On Monday, Priyanka will accompany Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress’ western Uttar Pradesh in-charge, to Lucknow for a four-day visit. She will also be part of a roadshow led by her brother Rahul Gandhi later in the day. Priyanka Gandhi, who also the Congress’ eastern UP in-charge, will meet leaders and party workers during her four days in the state capital.

Sounding the poll bugle for the Uttar Pradesh Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka told party workers on Sunday, “I have hope that together we will start a new kind of politics, a politics in which all of you will be stakeholders. Come, let’s build a new future, new politics with me.”