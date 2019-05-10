Never saw a more cowardly, weak PM than Modi: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday slammed Narendra Modi as a “coward and weak” Prime Minister within days of likening him to Duryodhan from the Mahabharat.

“I have not seen a more cowardly and weak prime minister than him (Modi) in my life,” she told an election meeting here, a day after Modi targeted her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, accusing him of using warship INS Viraat as a “personal taxi” for a family holiday.

Stepping up her attack, Vadra said Modi had failed to answer people’s questions on his “unfulfilled” promises about generating two crore jobs and doubling farmers’ income.

“The power of politics does not come from big campaigns and television shows. People are the biggest in democracy. One should have the power to listen and redress people’s problems. He (Modi) should have the power to listen to the opposition. Leave aside listening to you, this prime minister does know how to reply to you,” she said while addressing a rally at Pratapgarh.

Later in the day, she also held a road show in Sultanpur in favour of Congress candidate Sanjay Singh, contesting against her aunt and BJP’s candidate Maneka Gandhi.

Taking Modi head-on, the Congress general secretary said, “If the prime minister is so powerful, he should say why he could not solve your problems. Instead he is (Modi) blaming others, and talking about the past. In every speech, he mentions Pakistan, but he should also tell you what his government has done and will do in the next five years. We are here due to you people and you have made us leaders. People are bigger, not us,” she added.

The Congress leader alleged that when thousand of farmers from all over the country had gathered in Delhi and sought “a five-minute appointment with the prime minister, he did not give them time”.

“In his (Modi’s) constituency, Varanasi, in the last five years, he could not even spare five minutes to visit the people in the villages, ask them how they are and what are their problems,” she said.

She also alleged that the Prime Minister is indulging in big publicity and lying by talking about development done in the past five years.

Later, addressing a rally at Jaunpur, she alleged that under the current BJP-led government, those who asked for their rights were termed as “traitors”.

“The prime minister has not uttered a word on the SC/ST Act. At Amethi, BJP men beat up two persons to prevent them from casting their votes. The prime minister does not have the courage to talk about your problems,” she said at Badlapur, about 40 km from the Jaunpur district headquarters. The Congress leader said political power came from hearing the grievances of the public and redressing them, listening to criticism and also from lending an ear to rival parties.

Calling “Kisan Samman Yojna” as “kisan apman yojna”, Priyanka also spoke at length about Nyaya scheme promised by Congress and also promised to bring back “food park” to Amethi. With PTI