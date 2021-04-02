Priyanka Gandhi in isolation after husband Robert Vadra tests Covid-19 positive, cancels election campaign for next three days

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday went into self-isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for Covid-19. She has cancelled her campaign plans for the next three days, in Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Robert Vadra announced in the morning that he has tested Covid-19 positive, “Unfortunately, I came into contact with someone COVID +ve and have tested positive for COVID although I am asymptomatic so far. As per the COVID guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating although she has tested negative,” Vadra said in a Facebook post.

“Fortunately the kids have not been with us these days and everyone else at home has tested negative too. Hopefully we will all be back to normal life soon!” he said.

In a separate video post, Priyanka said “I have been exposed to the corona virus. So although I tested negative yesterday, the doctors have advised that I self isolate for a few days. Unfortunately I have to cancel the programme that was scheduled for me for the Assam campaign today, for Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala day after tomorrow. I would like to apologise to everybody for not being able to be there.”

Priyanka was to visit all the three states in the final lap of the campaign. The campaign for the Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu will end on Sunday.