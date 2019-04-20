Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad: Brother Rahul different than how he is portrayed

In yet another push for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi amid ongoing Lok Sabha elections, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said her brother was under personal attack for the last 10 years and that he was different from what he has been portrayed by opposition parties.

While addressing a rally in Kerala’s Wayanad, the second seat from where Rahul is contesting, Priyanka said, “I stand here on behalf of a man who I’ve known from the day I was born. He will be your candidate in this election. Over the last 10 years, he has faced massive personal attack from his opponents. They’ve sought to portray a character of his which is very far from the truth.”

The AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh also referred to BJP chief Amit Shah’s “jumla” remarks on PM Narendra Modi’s 2014 pre-poll promise, to say that the present government had been “betraying the faith” of the citizens in the last five years. She reminded the crowd of Shah’s 2015 comments that PM Modi’s then pre-poll promise that each Indian would receive Rs 15 lakh when black money would be repatriated from abroad should not be taken literally.

“They began to believe that power belonged to them and not the people. This first indication of this gross misunderstanding came their (BJP) own president, shortly after elections, declared that the promise of Rs 15 lakh in every bank account was just for the sake of elections, what he called a ‘jumla’,” Priyanka said.

“Five years ago, a government came into power that was voted in with a big majority. In all their wisdom, the people of our country place their faith and hopes in the BJP government. That government, from the moment it came to power, began to betray that faith,” she added.

Besides this, she also accused the NDA government of dividing the country in the last five years. “This is my country, these hills are my country, the wheat fields in Uttar Pradesh are my country. Tamil Nadu is my country, Gujarat is my country, northeast is my country.. But all that BJP has done in last five years, is just to divide the nation,” she said.

Besides Wayanad, Priyanka is also expected to hold a series of meeting in Malappuram district.