Saturday, February 05, 2022
Video: Priyanka Gandhi gives copy of Congress’ youth manifesto to BJP workers

The BJP workers were raising slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow by Priyanka Gandhi in Aligarh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 5, 2022 7:44:34 pm
In the video shared by news agency ANI, Priyanka, while campaigning in her vehicle, was seen extending her hand towards the BJP supporters and handing them the manifesto. (Photo: Videograb/Twitter @ANI)

Congress leader and AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday gave a copy of the party’s youth manifesto ‘Bharti Vidhan’ to BJP workers in the poll-bound state.

The workers were raising slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow by Gandhi in Aligarh.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Priyanka, while campaigning in her vehicle, is seen extending her hand towards the BJP supporters and handing them the manifesto.

Criticising the saffron party, Gandhi had earlier remarked that their decision to field Adityanath from his pocket borough of Gorakhpur for the upcoming polls indicated that the party leadership was attempting to “cut him to size” as in an “autocratic system like theirs, there can only be one supreme leader”.

The grand old party is locked in a contest with the ruling BJP, SP-RLD alliance and BSP in the state as the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh assembly goes to polls in seven phases from February 10 till March 7.

