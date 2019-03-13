‘Arrogant govt is gagging voice of youth’: Priyanka Gandhi after meeting Chandrashekhar Azad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at a hospital in Meerut, a day after the Dalit leader was taken into custody by police for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. Azad was detained along with other supporters in Deoband on Tuesday and was later taken to Anand Hospital in Meerut after he reportedly fell sick.

“He is fighting for a cause. I like his struggle and no politics should be seen in the meeting,” the Congress general secretary told media persons waiting anxiously outside the Meerut hospital.

“It (the meeting) should be seen with the view point that he (Azad) is a youth and is struggling and raising his voice, telling the society to listen to his problem, but this government is so egoistic that it is gagging the voice of youth. It does not want to listen to the youth…they did not give employment to them and when the voice is being raised, it should be allowed,” she said.

When asked whether Congress would like to welcome such person, Priyanka urged not to politicise the issue. “If you (media) wants to politicise the issue, you can but I won’t. I understand the struggle of this boy so I came to meet him,” she said.

Azad flagged off the ‘Hunkar Rally’ in Meerut on Sunday which was to be held at Jantar Mantar on Friday. He had planned overnight stays in Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad, among other places, besides road shows and workers’ meetings.

An official at the hospital had claimed Azad was admitted after he initially suffered breathlessness.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has given Priyanka Gandhi the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.