Priyanka to begin three-day visit to UP on March 18

HAVING CANCELLED her visits and programmes several times over the past month, AICC general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will begin a three-day tour of the state on March 18 with a focus on temple visits. She will travel along the river route that touches Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi and also visit families of the CRPF men killed in the Pulwama attack.

Priyanka will mark Holi in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also participate in a foot-march in Allahabad and a road show in Mirzapur.

Party leaders said there might be some changes in the schedule, which is being sent to district magistrates of Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi.

Of the four, Priyanka will give considerable time to Mirzapur, where the Congress has declared former MLA Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, great-grandson of former UP CM Kamlapati Tripathi, as its candidate.

Party sources said that as per the present schedule, Priyanka will start her campaign from Prayagraj by offering prayers at Sangam and will later take the river route from Chatnag to Dumduma in Prayagraj. Then, in Sirsa area, she will offer prayers at a Shiva temple and later visit the family of Mahesh Raj Yadav, one of the CRPF men killed in the Pulwama attack.

On the same day, Priyanka is expected to reach Bhadohi and later on take the steamer from Sitamani to Rampur ghat. Later, she is scheduled to visit Mirzapur, where she would meet the representatives of weavers’ community and lawyers.

In Mirzapur, she will visit Vindhyachal temple and the dargah of Hazrat Ismail Chisti, apart from the well-known Chandrika Devi temple.

On the day of Holi, also the last day of her visit, she is scheduled to offer prayers at Sheetla temple, meet members of the boatmen community and visit the residence of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri.

She will also visit Varanasi’s Assi Ghat and Dashashwamedh Ghat. She is likely to offer prayers at Vishwanath temple and then participate in Holi Milan Samaroh with local Congress workers.