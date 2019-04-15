Priyanka Gandhi: Instead of speaking on jobs, farmers, BJP talking about Pakistan

Stepping up her attack on the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Monday said that instead of talking about India, jobs and agrarian distress, the saffron party was focussing on nationalism and Pakistan. The Congress secretary general in-charge for Uttar Pradesh (East) further said the BJP was trying to “drown” the truth through its publicity campaigns.

Campaigning in Agra, which goes to vote in the second phase on April 18, Priyanka said, “They must talk about India, what they have done for the youth, farmers and other sections of society. They must tell what their agenda for women and women security is.”

Priyanka alleged that BJP had deviated from the path of truth and the saffron party neither had faith in democracy nor in the people.

“It seems that the government has faith neither in democracy, its institutions nor the people..had they been real nationalists they would have to tread the path of truth. They would have understood that this country is based on truth and those who deviate from it are not let off,” she said.

The Congress leader was campaigning for the party’s Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat candidate and Uttar Pradesh unit president Raj Babbar.

Referring to an incident where a farmer reportedly sold his produce for Rs 490 and sent the money to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of protest, Priyanka said one is labelled as an anti-national whenever a question is raised.

“He (the farmer) sent this money to the PM to apprise him about the truth of the country and its farmers. The truth is being drowned in publicity…whenever a question is raised the questioner is told that he is an anti-national,” Priyanka said.

On course of her speech, Priyanka, however, committed a gaffe while speaking about the Congress manifesto. “Aisi yojnaein ghoshna patra mein hai jisse aapko swastha sarkari aspatalon mein muft milega (There are schemes in the manifesto through which you will get free health in government hospitals),” she said.

However, the Congress leader was quick to realise her mistake and corrected herself, “Swastha nahin…matlab swastha ki jaanch aur swastha ka ilaj muft milega (Not swasth (health)…I mean diagnosis and treatment will be free).”

“Swastha bhi mil jaye toh achcha hain (It will be great if health can be given for free),” she quipped.