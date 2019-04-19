Priyanka Chaturvedi’s 10 years in Congress: From youth leader to party’s prominent media face

Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was the national spokesperson of Congress, resigned Friday after having spent 10 years with the party. Citing concerns over safety, dignity and empowerment of women, she said she was quitting over “inaction” when Congress workers allegedly “misbehaved” with her

Chaturvedi, who had lashed out at the Congress on her Twitter handle for reinstating those who had reportedly “threatened” her with a rape threat, began her innings with the party as a leader of the youth wing.

The resignation letter addressed to party president Rahul Gandhi comes a day after she dropped the designation of ‘AICC spokesperson’ from her Twitter bio. She had gone incommunicado after she had slammed Congress over its move.

Chaturvedi, a former columnist with Tehelka, Daily News Analysis (DNA) and Firstpost, is also a trustee of two NGOs promoting children’s education, women empowerment and health. The former Congress spokesperson, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was raised in Mumbai and began her career in the financial capital as the director of a media and PR company. She joined the Indian Youth Congress in 2010 and soon became the general secretary of the youth wing from North-West Mumbai in 2012. Due to her intense social media presence, Chaturvedi was made the AICC spokesperson in May 2013.

She was also named amongst the top 10 upcoming Indian women politicians in 2016.

As a spokesperson for the party, Chaturvedi has been extremely candid not only on Twitter but also while participating in political debates on television news channels. Recently, she had engaged in a Twitter spoof show over BJP minister Smriti Irani’s graduation certificates making the “Kyunki mantri bhi kabhi graduate thi” hashtag viral. The former AICC spokesperson in a press conference hummed the title track of the former HRD minister’s famous TV soap— Kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi— changing the lyrics to mock her.

A member of the ‘communication department’ headed by the AICC national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Chaturvedi is considered to be an outspoken critic of the ruling BJP government, which is why it comes as a surprise that she is in talks to join Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Sena has formed an alliance with BJP in the state.